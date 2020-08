World Yo-Yo Champion Puts His Own Spin On Raising Money For Cancer Research

John Narum Performing Virtual Fundraiser For American Cancer Society

A talented Fargo performer is putting his own *spin* on raising money for cancer research tonight.

World Yo-Yo champion John Narum is the second performer in this month’s “Artists Vs. Cancer” series for the local American Cancer Society.

He is performing Yo-Yo tricks starting at 7:30 tonight on Facebook live to raise money for cancer research.

He’s performing in honor of a childhood friend who he says died from cancer, along with another late friend who often performed yo-yo for sick kids.

The local American Cancer Society hasn’t been able to hold any in-person fundraisers since COVID-19 broke out. They will try to raise money online during Narum’s performance.

Click here a link to the show and to donate.