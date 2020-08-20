A Car Crash Display Is Hoping To Make An Impact In The Community

The display is located at the Moorhead Travel Information Center.

MOORHEAD, Minn. – A car crash display at the Moorhead Travel Information Center is making drivers stop in their tracks.

This car belonged to a young family from West Fargo who were killed by a drunk driver as they were heading home from visiting family in Bismarck.

It’s part of the Drive Sober Drive Smart campaign by the Minnesota Department of Public and Traffic Safety to raise awareness about the consequences of drunk driving.

Because of COVID-19, it has been hard to promote the campaign, but officials thought the display speaks for itself.

“If we can get people informed, if it can get them educated. By them just going around and seeing this and maybe spreading that word, we can really prevent these unnecessary tragedies from occurring,” Minnesota State Patrol Sergeant Jesse Grabow said.

According to the Department of Public Safety, the number of arrests due to driving while intoxicated have been increasing in August.