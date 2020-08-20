Fargo Police Chief Selection Committee Picks David Zibolski

Current Police Chief in Beloit, Wisconsin

FARGO, N.D. — After a full day of presentations and interviews, the Fargo Police Chief Selection Committee has selected David Zibolski as the conditional candidate for Police Chief.

David Zibolski, Stacy Kelly and John Franklin were each asked the same 11 interview questions.

They ranged from topics like handling protests and riots to improving morale at the department.

All three candidates were also given the chance to present a 90-day action plan outlining the steps they’d take if they were to accept the position.

One of the most urgent steps they say must be taken is implementing the usage of body cameras for all officers.

Zibolski says one of his biggest priorities is meeting with groups like Black Lives Matter Fargo-Moorhead and OneFargo.

Zibolski has served as Police Chief in Beloit, Wisconsin since 2016.

His selection will need to be approved by the Fargo City Commission.