Man Facing Child Porn Charges Not Tied To Social Media Rumors In Detroit Lakes

Investigators say they have no knowledge that the incident being talked about on social media occurred nor of Alexander Coyne's alleged involvement

DETROIT LAKES, Minn. — Authorities in Detroit Lakes say the arrest of a man for child porn is not related to a social media rumor alleging an incident in the city.

31-year-old Alexander Coyne is behind bars for possession of pornographic work involving minors.

Formal charges are expected in the next few days.

Coyne, seen here in 2018, is also accused of violating the conditions of probation from a sex sting case that year.

Investigators say they have no knowledge that the incident being talked about on social media occurred nor of Coyne’s alleged involvement in any such activity.

The police chief put out a full statement on social media regarding the rumors:

Message To Our Community:

This evening I was made aware of a widely circulating social media post regarding a claimed child pornography incident today at the Detroit Lakes Walmart between approximately 11am and 12pm.

The post was shared with me as well as comments by people who had viewed the post. In summary, the content of the post centered on an individual stating he had witnessed a man taking photographs with his phone up a young girl’s skirt as she bent down to pick out groceries. The person posting stated he apprehended the man and held onto the man’s phone until Walmart Loss Prevention and the Police arrived. The person posting stated that the man was arrested, handcuffed, and led away.