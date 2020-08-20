Report names West Fargo best city to live in North Dakota

WEST FARGO, N.D.–A report completed by 24/7 Wall Street has named West Fargo the best city to live in North Dakota.

The report titled “Best Cities to Live in Every State” notes that West Fargo is among the fastest growing communities in the country and has had a population growth of 27.4 percent over the last five years.

The report also notes West Fargo’s median household income, median home value, unemployment rate and poverty rate as reasons the City is the best in the state.

Commission President Bernie Dardis said, “It’s an honor to have the City of West Fargo named the best city to live in North Dakota. We know our residents, schools, parks and businesses make us an amazing place and it’s great to have that nationally recognized. It also shows the

dedication our staff has for the community to continue to make West Fargo the best city possible.”

The full report can be viewed here.