Six UND Greek chapters test positive for COVID-19

Currently, UND is aware of seven positive cases in relation to the Greek chapters.

GRAND FORKS, N.D.–The University of North Dakota has announced that six of its Greek chapters have had members test positive for COVID-19.

The chapters include Alpha Phi sorority, Delta Gamma sorority, Gamma Phi Beta sorority, Lambda Chi Alpha fraternity, Pi Kappa Alpha fraternity and Delta Tau Delta fraternity

Being that the Greek chapters house several members in one facility, everyone who lives in the facilities must also quarantine.

UND President Andy Armacost said, “This is the very reason why we have been testing so aggressively on our campus. Testing and then quickly quarantining and isolating affected individuals are tried and true methods to help prevent further spread of the virus. I can’t stress enough that getting back to normal requires all of us to work together, cooperate and engage in best practices on campus and in the community.”

UND says that as of 2 p.m. Thursday, it is aware of seven positive cases in relation to the Greek chapters.

Additionally, UND has 71 active COVID-19 cases on and off campus, and has had a total of 114 reported cases since March 2020.