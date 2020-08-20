Social Distancing: Bringing Travel Home

You Can See Some Of The Most Beautiful Spots On Earth Live From Your Computer

We’re taking a little trip to the wilderness of Alaska. This is Katmai National Park on the Alaskan peninsula in the southwest part of the state.

It’s one of the best places in the world to see brown bears fishing for salmon this time of year.

If you’ve been watching these social distancing segments, you’ve probably noticed I’m getting a little stir-crazy trying to stay home and stay safe during the pandemic. Just yesterday I ran a five-minute errand to ship a package and it felt like I was going to Disneyland.

Now, I’d love to go search for wildlife way out in Alaska. But getting there isn’t exactly easy, so I’m trying to bring the wilderness to me.

My girlfriend and I have actually made a habit of just having the live cam playing while we play board games, and if two bears start pawing at each other or something we stop and watch nature unfold.

And if bears aren’t your beat, you can actually look up live cameras at parks and nature reserves all over the world. They’re easy to find on YouTube. There are even some in Minnesota. So that’s how I’m combating social distance-induced boredom today.

Are you longing to get out and explore, but don’t want to go too far because of the pandemic?

Let us know how you’re holding up.

Find me on Facebook and Twitter.