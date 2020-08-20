Timberwolves win NBA Draft Lottery, get top pick in 2020 draft

DeAngelo Russell was team's representative

The Minnesota Timberwolves will have the No. 1 pick in the 2020 NBA Draft after winning the draft lottery Thursday night.

The Wolves entered the night with a 14 percent chance to get the No. 1 overall pick in the 2020 NBA Draft. They had a 13.4 percent chance at the No. 2 overall pick, a 12.7 percent chance at the No. 3 pick and an 11.9 percent chance at the No. 4 pick.

The Wolves have not won the NBA Draft Lottery since 2015, when they got the No. 1 overall pick and selected star forward Karl-Anthony Towns. The Golden State Warriors got the No. 2 overall pick, followed by the Hornets at No. 3.

The NBA Draft Lottery was done remotely, as have many other sporting events, due to the COVID-19 pandemic.

The Wolves were represented in the draft lottery by point guard D’Angelo Russell, the key piece of a massive roster overhaul acquired last year before the NBA trade deadline. Russell was actually the No. 2 overall pick behind Towns in the 2015 NBA Draft.

Minnesota finished the 2019-20 season with a 19-45 record, second-worst in the Western Conference, and was not invited to Orlando for the NBA’s return after the season was postponed on March 11 due to the COVID-19 pandemic.