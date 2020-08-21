David Zibolski Talks Goals And Possible Challenges If Selected As Police Chief

The Fargo City Commission will meet on Monday to decide if Zibolski will become the next police chief.

FARGO, N.D.- David Zibolski has accomplished a number of goals serving as the Police Chief of the Beloit, Wisconsin Police Department since 2016.

He says he’s ready for new opportunities in a larger department.

“We’re very impressed with the city, its operations, its staff, its personnel, the police department and the community and I thought it would be a great career opportunity,” said the recommended candidate David Zibolski.

With new opportunities, come new challenges.

“There’s some community trust issues, at least in some parts of the community, and that’s not unlike any other city. Law enforcement has been under the microscope, in a difficult spot and you know, rightly draws additional scrutiny because of the important work they do and the significance it has in the community,” Zibolski said.

Zibolski his immediate priority is to meet with OneFargo and Black Lives Matter.

“Once we’ve got an accepted offer in terms of at least scheduling and lining up those meetings so we can sit down one-on-one, start to build a relationship, identify issues and work towards a common goal together,” Zibolski said.

Zibolski also says the department needs to start using body cameras.

“This is a tool and technology that I think has to be part of any progressive law enforcement’s forte. Not only for the purpose of transparency in public perception and relationships, but it also assists law enforcement officers with their investigations, and it assists them in terms of complaints that are made against them,” Zibolski added.

After a long interview process, Zibolski says he would be excited to start this new role and continue to do what he loves most.

“I think there’s a lot of future growth opportunities both from a professional and personal perspective here and I’m just really looking forward to becoming part of the community and get to work,” he said.

