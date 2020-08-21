Moorhead Native Takes Part in Virtual Democratic National Convention

MINNESOTA — A Moorhead native is being recognized in the national political spotlight.

J.P. Barone is a Democratic National Committee Member. He says it was an adjustment to be a part of the process while never leaving his house.

Barone has a long history in politics. He was the Chairman of the Clay County DFL in the 1980s.

He also met former vice presidents Joe Biden and Walter Mondale and even drove a staff car for Bill Clinton when he ran for president in 1992.

Baron says a Biden administration will help turn the country around and help the average American.

“Our government is not helping make it less chaotic and is allowing it to get worse day by day. It’s really a matter of having someone whose character and spirit truly feel the pain of those around them,” Barone said.

Early voting in Minnesota starts September 18.