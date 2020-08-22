4 Luv of Dog Rescue Hosts 7th Annual Mutt March

The march benefits 4 Luv of Dog Rescue's spay neuter impact project

MOORHEAD, Minn. – 4 Luv of Dog Rescue is hosting its 7th annual Mutt March at the MB Johnson Park in Moorhead.

The march benefits 4 Luv of Dog Rescue’s spay neuter impact project.

The project provides access to no-cost spay and neuter services, as well as annual vaccinations to reduce unwanted dogs and cats located on the reservations of North and South Dakota.

Pets and their owners marched for twenty minutes around the park.

Organizers hope that through this event, people not only educate themselves about the project, but also enjoy some time with their dogs in the outdoors.

“It’s such a great opportunity to get them back outside. To get them socialized, get them walking and having some fresh air. It’s super important for the dogs as well as their owners,” said Natalie Johnson Metcalf of 4 Luv of Dog.

The organization also hosted a virtual version of the event for those who didn’t feel comfortable being around others amid the pandemic.