Man arrested for attempted murder after stabbing girlfriend in Fargo

FARGO, N.D. — 49-year-old Jason O’Neil is in the Cass County Jail after police say he stabbed his girlfriend early Saturday morning.

Officers were sent to the stabbing at an apartment in the 2500 block of 14th Street South at 3:43 a.m.

The woman stabbed was transported to a hospital with non-life threatening injuries.

O’Neil was arrested for Attempted Murder, Violation of a Protection Order, Interfering/Preventing 911 Call, and DUS.

This is an active investigation.