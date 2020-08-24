Roseville Man Charged In Fatal Boating Crash On Otter Tail Lake

73-year-old Charles Gramith is arrested for criminal vehicular homicide

Charles Gramith / Neil Baker

OTTER TAIL LAKE, Minn. — A Roseville, Minnesota man is arrested for criminal vehicular homicide in the death of a neighbor in a boat collision on Otter Tail Lake Saturday afternoon.

The sheriff’s office says 73-year-old Charles Gramith was traveling at a high rate of speed when his boat hit a boat that was docked.

52-year-old Neil Baker of Elysian, Minnesota and his wife were thrown from their boat into the lake.

Baker at first was unaccounted for but was found by neighbors who had rushed to the crash site.

He died at the scene.

Gramith is a neighbor directly north of Baker’s lake property.