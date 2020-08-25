Cherries for Charity, Hornbachers donates $15,000 to local nonprofits

Hornbachers donated the proceeds to the Rape and Abuse Crisis Center and the YWCA Cass Clay.

FARGO, N.D. — Two big checks were presented to two local nonprofits thanks to the 38th annual Cherries for Charity event.

It was held at all eight Fargo-Moorhead Hornbacher locations in June.

The stores donated 25 cents per pound of cherries sold, amounting to $15,000 for this year’s campaign.

A check for the amount was presented at the Osgood Hornbacher’s in Fargo to representatives from the Rape and Abuse Crisis Center and YWCA Cass Clay.

The president of Hornbacher’s says its a great time to bring awareness to these charities.

“It’s really about supporting the community that we work in. We know that people are struggling,” said Hornbacher’s President Matt Leiseth. “Just little things like this can help bring awareness to these organizations plus give them some financial aid. It’s a wonderful way to be a part of the community.”

Since 1982, Cherries for Charity has raised nearly $500,000 for both organizations, with nearly 1.7 million cherries sold.