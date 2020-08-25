LIVE: Musician Pens Song Honoring Cancer Fighters During COVID-19

James Bergman Will Debut Song During "Artists vs. Cancer" Live Stream Aug. 26th

A Fargo Singer/Songwriter is helping honor people fighting cancer with a brand new song.

James Bergman will debut the song as part of the Artists Vs. Cancer live stream series benefiting the local American Cancer Society on Wednesday, August 26th.

Bergman’s family has dealt with the disease personally.

His mother-in-law had cancer when his wife was pregnant with their daughter, who got a rare form of skin cancer herself when she was just a year old. They have both since recovered.

His new song will help share the stories of people fighting cancer during COVID-19.

He says, “They’re experiencing a very different world knowing that COVID-19 is something they’re especially vulnerable to, and so I contacted a few people who were in those circumstances or they anonymously responded to a survey and I took those answers and turned them into a song.”

Thursday’s live stream runs from 8:00-9:00 p.m. Click here for a link to the live stream and to donate to the American Cancer Society.