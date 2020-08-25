Police negotiating with barricaded man in Fargo South High School parking lot

Police say 17 Avenue S is not open to traffic. No other information is available at this time.

UPDATE: Fargo Police have the man in custody.

FARGO, N.D.–The Fargo Police Department has closed 17 Avenue S from Park Blvd to 17 Street S due to a barricaded man in a vehicle.

The man is currently parked in the south parking lot of Fargo South High School.

Police are attempting to negotiate with the man to get him to safely come out of the vehicle. Police have also contacted Fargo Public Schools to make them aware of the situation.

This is an ongoing incident. KVRR will update the story as more information becomes available.