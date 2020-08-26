Chamber Hosts Virtual 2020 ChamberChoice Awards

FARGO. N.D. – The annual ChamberChoice awards may be virtual this time, but that same energy they bring every year is still there.

The ceremony celebrates important contributions made by businesses, non-profit organizations and entrepreneurs in Fargo, Moorhead and West Fargo.

“This community has a lot to be proud of thanks in part to the wonderful businesses in this virtual room and the work you all do,” said Patrick Kirby, the founder of Do Better Good Consulting.

Valley Senior Services beat out 18 other non-profits to take home the Not-for-Profit of the Year Award.

They are celebrated in the community for the work they do ensuring seniors have access to meals as well as a place to socialize with others.

“We’re proud of the things that we do, and we’re happy that we have the support that we do throughout the community to make our program a success,” said the Executive Director of Valley Senior Services, Brian Arett.

Sagency won the Small Business of the Year Award for their work helping other businesses develop their teams and reach their goals.

“It really comes down to helping organizations and individuals develop the mindsets, the skill sets, and the tool sets to draw out what they have within them,” said Tom Iverson, a partner with Sagency.

Taking home the coveted Business of the Year award was BNG Team. They work with many F-M businesses, as well as companies across the nation, to help process payments. They also have branched into marketing and web development.

“For us, solving problems for entrepreneurs and dreamers, that’s really where we get excited,” said Brady Nash, the CEO of BNG Team.

Vogel Law Firm won the Young Professionals Best Places to Work Award, Tom McDougall of High Point Networks won the Entrepreneur of the Year Award, and CHI Friendship won the People’s Choice Award.