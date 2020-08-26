Free tickets & popcorn at Century Cinema leads to traffic congestion

FARGO, N.D. – A curbside event at Century Cinema featuring free popcorn and a movie pass is shut down after about a half hour.

The two hour event started at 5:00 Wednesday but the theatre quickly ran out of popcorn and passes.

The Reopening Guest Appreciation event created a traffic backup in south Fargo and officers stepped in to help. Fargo Police says the theatre didn’t have any preparation for traffic control and there was congestion West Acres Cinema’s event as well.

Theatre managers say they hope to offer other welcome back offers down the road.

Marcus Theatres in Fargo just reopened last week after being closed for months due to the pandemic.