Man Faces Charges After Anti-Mask Tirade At Minnesota Bar

Police say the man told a bouncer he would "put a bullet through his head" & threatened him with a street sign

MANKATO, Minn. — A Twin Cities real estate agent faces charges after getting kicked out of a Mankato bar for refusing to wear a mask.

21-year-old Samuel Wocelka of Prior Lake is charged with felony threats of violence, assault and disorderly conduct.

Police say Wocelka was thrown out of 507 Saturday night.

He told a bouncer he would “put a bullet through his head” before returning with a no-parking sign and threatening to hit him with it.

Officers say Wocelka tried to punch a bar employee but got hit in the face.

He’s also accused of spitting blood at hospital staff.