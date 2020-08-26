Moorhead Legacy Education Foundation to hold mask drive for students in need

MOORHEAD, Minn.–The Moorhead Legacy Education Foundation is planning a mask drive for students in need.

The Foundation is collecting homemade or store-bought masks and monetary donations to purchase masks.

Community members are encouraged to bring donations to the Probstfield Center for Education Door 3 between 7:30 a.m. and 4 p.m. Monday through Friday.

Monetary donations can also be made online at MoorheadLegacy.org/donate by using the Spuds Care button.

The mask drive will help the approximately 7,000 students in attendance at Moorhead Area Public Schools.