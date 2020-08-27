Deceased man found on UND campus
Police say there is no threat to the public.
GRAND FORKS, N.D.–The University of North Dakota Police Department says a man was found deceased on campus Wednesday evening.
Police responded to an apartment complex in the 3700 block of Berkley Drive at approximately 9:23 p.m. and found the man.
After an initial investigation, police believe the man died of a self-inflicted injury.
The man’s name has not been released pending family notification and the incident is still under investigation.
