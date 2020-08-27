MSUM displays local suffrage stories

MOORHEAD, Minn. – In the spirit of this year’s election, MSUM’s Livingston Lord Library is hosting a display presenting women’s rights activist and information about suffrage.

The display features many women who made a mark during the suffrage movement from the region.

Wednesday marked 100 years since the passage of the 19th Amendment giving women the right to vote.

The library is joining with the National Archives and Smithsonian to celebrate the anniversary. They are sharing 19 stories of women who worked for the right to vote both before and after the amendment.

As they say, the fight for voting rights didn’t end in 1920.