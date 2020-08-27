North Dakota reports more than 330 new COVID-19 cases Thursday

Cass County accounts for 3,359 of the total positive cases and 76 of the total deaths.

CASS COUNTY, N.D.–The North Dakota Department of Health reports 337 new COVID-19 cases and one new death Thursday.

The new cases is the most the state has reported in a single day.

Twenty-seven counties report new cases. Grand Forks County reports the most new cases with 76 and Stark County the second most with 54.

A man in his 40s from Burleigh County died. The man reportedly had no underlying health conditions.

Additionally, the NDDoH says cases from Hettinger, Stark and Williams Counties were determined to be from out of state and another case from Williams County was misreported.

North Dakota’s COVID-19 numbers: 10,800 positive cases, 61 current hospitalizations, 8,666 people recovered and 139 deaths.

BY THE NUMBERS

6,972 – Total Tests from Yesterday*

449,865 – Total tests completed since pandemic began

337 – Positive Individuals from Yesterday

10,800 – Total positive individuals since pandemic began

4.83% – Daily Positivity Rate** Because the serial tests completed and added to the total number of tests completed can result in new individuals who test positive, the daily positivity rate will be calculated using the total positives for the day by the daily number of tests completed instead of the daily number of unique individuals tested.

1,995 – Total Active Cases +211 Individuals from yesterday

121 – Individuals Recovered from Yesterday****

8,666 – Total recovered since pandemic began

61 – Currently Hospitalized +8 individuals from yesterday

1 – New Deaths*** (139 total deaths since the pandemic began) Number of individuals who tested positive and died from any cause while infected with COVID-19.



COUNTIES WITH NEW POSITIVE CASES REPORTED TODAY