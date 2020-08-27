Walk-up COVID-19 testing event to be held at UND September 1

GRAND FORKS, N.D.–Grand Forks Public Health is holding a walk-up COVID-19 testing event at the University of North Dakota on September 1.

The event will be held at UND’s High Performance Center from 9 a.m. to 5 p.m. and will be open to the general public.

Anyone ages five and older are encouraged to get tested. Registration is required prior to the event and face masks must be worn at the event.

The North Dakota Department of Health and the North Dakota National Guard will assist with the testing event.

Additional testing event details can be found here.