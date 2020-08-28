LIVE: Talking Some Of The Big Films At This Year’s Fargo Film Festival

Fargo Film Festival Going Virtual This Year, Running Through August 30th

You only have a couple days left to catch some or all of the 40+ films available at the Fargo Film Festival.

The entire festival is virtual this year so you can watch them at home if you buy a pass.

But the movies are only available through August 30th.

Fargo Theatre Executive Director Emily Beck says people have streamed more than six days worth of movies over the first two days of the festival.

There are some big-time films available to stream, including “The Neighbor’s Window”, this years Oscar Winner for Best Live Action Short, and “Balkowitsch”, a documentary about a North Dakota photographer whose work has captured international attention with his portrait of climate activist Greta Thunberg.

Beck adds, “Our group worked so hard to bring in top quality films and so it’s great to see films get honored with Oscar nominations, or in this case, the actual win.”

If you don’t want to miss your shot to see those movies and plenty more, find out how to buy a pass by visiting www.fargofilmfestival.org.