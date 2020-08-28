Melinda’s Garden Moment: Black-Eyed Susans

They're one of the most striking and most durable flowers you can grow in your garden

The compact size and bright yellow flowers as well as its heat and humidity tolerance won Goldsturm rudbeckia the title Perennial Plant of the Year in 1999.

Include one of the taller varieties, like Golden Glow, at the back of the border. This statuesque beauty blooms in mid to late summer and tolerates heat and drought once established. Surround it with sturdy neighbors to provide sometimes-needed support.

Change things up with large coneflower. Plant them where you can appreciate the huge blue-green paddle-shaped leaves and yellow flowers that top these 5 to 7 feet tall plants. Leave the seedheads in place for finches to enjoy.

Prairie or gray headed coneflower has been moved from the Rudbeckia group into Ratibida genus, but the downward pointing petals and gray cone are reminiscent of its former relatives. Crush the cone and you’ll get a whiff of anise.