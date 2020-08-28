West Fargo and Fargo Police arrest man on several charges

FARGO, N.D.–The West Fargo and Fargo Police Departments worked to arrest a man after he fled and crashed a vehicle Thursday evening.

West Fargo Police officers were called to the 1000 block of Brookwood Lane at approximately 11:45 p.m. to remove a man from a property.

When officers arrived, the man, identified as 35-year-old Jeremiah Fluegge, was seen backing off the lawn. The complaining party told police Fluegge was intoxicated.

Police attempted to stop Fluegge with voice commands, but he fled into Fargo. The pursuit was terminated due to Fluegge’s reckless driving.

Fargo Police officers were made aware of the situation and were later notified of a crash at 4227 9th Avenue S. Police identified the crashed vehicle as Fluegge’s.

West Fargo and Fargo Police eventually located Fluegge, who had fled on foot after crashing the vehicle. Fluegge was taken to a local hospital to be checked.

Fluegge has been charged with felony fleeing in a motor vehicle, aggravated reckless endangerment, fleeing on foot, leaving the scene of an accident and DUI.