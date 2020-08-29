The F-M Community Takes To The Streets After Black Man Is Shot In Kenosha

More than 200 people attended the march for Jacob Blake.

FARGO, N.D.- The recent police shooting of a Wisconsin man brings the Fargo-Moorhead community back on the streets to march for change.

Some in the Fargo-Moorhead area say the movement that has come after George Floyd’s death is making sure no Black man or woman dies in vain.

It’s part of an effort to make real change.

A change they say starts within their communities.

“We have people in America who refuse to see the truth. That Black and brown people continue to not be treated as human beings but as animals,” said Wess Philome, one of the organizers of OneFargo.

As marchers walked from Island Park towards Fargo City Hall, they made a few stops on the way.

The Red River Market was one of them.

“We stopped and we addressed these things and people listened,” said Henry Gipp, who is marching.

But, what came after that, they say was a beautiful surprise.

“People felt where we were coming from, knew what was right and they came with us and they marched with us,” adds Gipp.

Henry Gipp has been a leading voice in marching against police brutality after an event that changed the course of his life forever.

“My brother was murdered by the police almost three years ago. Shot five times in the back by an AR-15 while our parents watched in the police car,” said Gipp.

Gipp describes his brother Ryan as someone who’s fearless and would no doubt be part of the movement marching for change.

He says his brother remains a constant reminder of what he’s fighting for.

“He’s there and I can feel him. He gives me the strength to move on, regardless of how tired I get,” said Gipp.

