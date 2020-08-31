Priority groups to receive free COVID-19 tests on Fridays

Priority groups are encouraged to pre-register for a test.

FARGO, N.D.–The Red River Valley COVID-19 Task Force will begin providing free COVID-19 tests to priority groups on Fridays.

The priority groups involve anyone who is at a higher risk of exposure or anyone who lives in a setting that may be vulnerable to the virus. Anyone who fits the following categories is considered a priority group:

Individuals with a confirmed or potential exposure to a positive COVID-19 case.

Healthcare workers providing direct care to patients.

Individuals in work environments where it is difficult to maintain the recommended physical distance of 6 feet from co-workers and/or customers and where exposure times to co-workers and/or customers are fifteen minutes or more.

Individuals with a testing requirement for essential travel.

Priority groups are encouraged to pre-register for a test. Tests will be administered from 8 a.m. to 4 p.m. on Fridays or until supplies run out.

The tests will be administered at Rheault Farm starting September 4.