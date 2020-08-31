UPDATE: Fargo Police identify fatal shooting victim

UPDATE: Fargo Police have identified the man who died in a shooting Friday night.

Police say 41-year-old Santino Manjadit Makur Marial of Fargo was found with a gunshot wound at approximately 10:22 p.m.

Marial was taken to a local hospital where he died.

Police say no one is in custody at this time.

FARGO, ND – The Fargo Police Department is investigating a Friday shooting that claimed the life of a man in south Fargo.

At 10:22 , officers were dispatched to 1104 44 Street South for reports of gunshots. Upon their arrival, officers found an adult male with an apparent gunshot wound.

Anyone with information is asked to contact Fargo PD.