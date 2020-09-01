FargoDome to Allow 10K Fans for Central Arkansas Game

Game scheduled for Oct. 3

FARGO, N.D. – North Dakota State’s home football game scheduled for Oct. 3 against Central Arkansas will be played in front of a reduced crowd along with other measures intended to provide a safe game day environment.

Spectator seating capacity will be 10,000 according to the game day procedures developed in a collaborative effort between the Fargodome, City of Fargo, Fargo Cass Public Health and North Dakota State University.

Ticket Survey

All season ticket holders, whether they would like to attend the game or not, are asked to complete a survey for tickets at GoBison.com/Request. The deadline to submit the survey is 4 p.m. Friday, Sept. 4.

Requests for tickets will be ranked by priority points. Email notifications regarding the status of your ticket request will be sent Friday, Sept. 11.

Following the ticket notification process, NDSU athletic department representatives will contact each of our 3,300 season ticket account owners individually to discuss options for the fall and spring seasons. We ask for your continued patience during this process throughout the fall semester.

Parking and Stadium Entrance

All Fargodome parking lots, designated NDSU parking lots, and the Fargodome east ticket lobby will open at 12 p.m. Stadium doors will open 30 minutes earlier than usual at 12:30 p.m. to allow additional spacing for entry. Kickoff is scheduled for 2:30 p.m.

Tailgating will not be allowed, and parking will be limited to passenger vehicles only. There will be no recreational vehicles, buses or trailers allowed in the parking lots.

Those that have reserved parking or tailgating passes will retain their spots. Additional information will be available Sept. 14 for parking pass holders.

Bags are discouraged, and patrons should be mindful of bag size restrictions outlined in the Fargodome event guidelines and policies. Metal detectors will continue to be used at all entrances.

Masks and Physical Distancing

Masks will be required upon entering the Fargodome and must be worn throughout the duration of the game. For those that do not have a mask, one will be provided.

Failure to follow the directions of event personnel or failure to wear a mask (when not eating or drinking) could result in ticket revocation and the loss of ticket privileges in the future.

Ticket holders will be assigned to their season ticket location, but additional seats throughout the stadium will be left empty for fans who wish to relocate for additional space.

Open seats are first-come, first-serve in the following designated physical distancing areas:

Sections 7-9 (Rows AA-II)

Sections 10-12 (Rows A-II)

Sections 13-15 (Rows P-Z)

Section 23 (Rows R-KK)

Section 24 (Rows CC-II)

Section 29 (Rows CC-II)

On the Concourse

Fargodome concession stands will be open with additional protection measures at each location, hand sanitizer will be available near entrances and restrooms, and floor stickers will provide guidance for fans to safely distance from others.

Game programs will not be available for sale, but a free digital game program will be accessible through the NDSU Athletics mobile app. The app is free to download from the Apple App Store and Google Play.

Pregame Happenings

For the eighth time in nine years, NDSU will raise a new national championship banner into the rafters of the Fargodome during a pregame ceremony. The Bison have won 16 football national titles since 1965.

Also before the game, NDSU will introduce the Bison football senior class prior to the team taking the field. This recognition is typically held during the final regular-season game each fall.

If You Can’t Go

NDSU season ticket holders who cannot attend the Oct. 3 football game against Central Arkansas should complete the ticket survey at GoBison.com/Request. Your response will help expedite the ticket process.

Fans who do not have tickets to the game may watch the game live on the NBC North Dakota television network or visit one of the many NDSU Team Makers preferred watch locations to support local businesses that support the Bison.

Radio coverage of the game will be available on the Peterson Farms Seed Bison Radio Network with 25 stations across North Dakota and Minnesota.

*Courtesy NDSU Athletics