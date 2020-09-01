LIVE: 1st Ever Big Brothers/Big Sisters Month

Month Marked By Largest-Ever Need For Bigs In F/M Area

This September launches the first-ever Big Brothers/Big Sister month in the U.S. and Canada as we see a greater need for mentors than ever in the Metro.

Big Brothers/Big Sisters says their waiting list is 104 kids right now, higher than they can ever remember.

With volunteering down overall during the pandemic, the local chapter is trying to make it easier to become a mentor.

Placement interviews can be done over video conference.

Activities with Littles can include phone calls, online games, or even writing letters back and forth.

Program Director Susan Smith says one of the biggest misconceptions about being a Big is that it’s too much of a commitment.

She explains, “One of them is that I don’t have the time. That’s a common one that we hear. And realistically, you can be doing things that you’re already doing but just including a child with you.”

Smith says the mayor of Fargo and West Fargo have declared September “Big Brothers/Big Sisters” month. Find out more on how you can sign up as a Big by going to www.BBBSFargo.org.