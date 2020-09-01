ND Supreme Court To Decide If New Insurance Candidate Makes Ballot

Democrats Replaced Travisia Martin with Fargo insurance agent Jason Anderson

BISMARCK, N.D. — North Dakota Democrats have endorsed a new candidate for insurance commissioner.

He is Fargo insurance agent Jason Anderson.

He was endorsed after the state Supreme Court ruled the party’s initial nominee, Travisia Martin, was ineligible for the ballot.

She hasn’t lived in the state long enough to hold the office.

Democrats filed a petition on Monday with the court to get Anderson on the November ballot.

Arguments in the case are scheduled for Wednesday.