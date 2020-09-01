Sen. Tina Smith visits Moorhead to discuss COVID-19 effects

Smith also made stops in Detroit Lakes, at the White Earth Reservation and on the MSUM campus

MOORHEAD, Minn. — Minnesota Senator Tina Smith stopped by Junkyard Brewing to talk with local leaders about the effects of COVID-19.

This was one stop on a day-long trip around northwest Minnesota. Smith was also in Detroit Lakes, White Earth Reservation and on the MSUM campus.

She talked about COVID-19 effects on small businesses, on tribal communities and in rural areas. She also discussed her work to provide free vaccines when one is available.

“That is what I am focused on in this moment. What can I do? How can I listen and then take action to help people address the challenges that they are facing in their lives? Whether it is the high cost of prescription drugs, or whether it is helping Minnesota farmers or whether it is getting better mental health care services in schools, to me that is the tangible work that I can do,” said Smith.

Smith has two debates coming up with her Republican challenger former Minnesota Congressman Jason Lewis. One is with the Duluth News Tribune and the other with Minnesota Public Radio.