UND Double Major To Virtually Ring NASDAQ Closing Bell Wednesday

GRAND FORKS, N.D. — The winner of the Red River Valley Business Plan Competition is going to ring NASDAQ’s closing bell Wednesday afternoon.

Pierson Painter will represent UND’s Nistler College of Business & Public Administration.

He will ring the bell remotely from North Dakota.

A 30-second UND video will also be featured in Times Square in New York City on the seven-story-tall NASDAQ Video Tower.

Painter is an Entrepreneurship and Marketing double major from Grand Forks.

His other prizes for winning the business competition include $15,000 in cash and $25,000 in consulting support.