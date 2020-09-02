Detroit Lakes Elementary Schools push back start date

DETROIT LAKES, MN — Roosevelt and Rossman Elementary in Detroit Lakes will now start classes on Thursday, September 17.

The original start date was scheduled for Monday, September 14.

In a Facebook post on the districts page explained the decision.

“We want to make sure all of our students have an opportunity to come in at a scheduled time to meet their teacher, see their classroom and the improvements to the building in a safe, individualized manner. Students can bring in their school supplies and get acclimated to the building.”

Next Monday, September 7, the district will share a link with parents to sign up for a time to meet with their child’s classroom teacher.