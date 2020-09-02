Detroit Lakes Elementary Schools push back start date
DETROIT LAKES, MN — Roosevelt and Rossman Elementary in Detroit Lakes will now start classes on Thursday, September 17.
The original start date was scheduled for Monday, September 14.
In a Facebook post on the districts page explained the decision.
“We want to make sure all of our students have an opportunity to come in at a scheduled time to meet their teacher, see their classroom and the improvements to the building in a safe, individualized manner. Students can bring in their school supplies and get acclimated to the building.”
Next Monday, September 7, the district will share a link with parents to sign up for a time to meet with their child’s classroom teacher.
Here’s a link to the September Newsletters for more information:
Roosevelt Newsletter:https://www.smore.com/s2yvf-roosevelt-revelations?ref=email
Rossman Newsletter: https://www.smore.com/bp13e-principal-s-corner-week-of-8-31