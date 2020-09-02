Man evades Fargo Police three times Tuesday night

FARGO, N.D.–The Fargo Police Department is searching for a man who fled in a stolen vehicle Tuesday night.

At approximately 11:53 p.m., a Fargo Police Officers attempted to stop a stolen vehicle on 30 Avenue S and Wheatland Drive S, but the vehicle fled.

The vehicle was later located near Krolls on 45 Street S, but again fled from police. Officers eventually located the vehicle a third time and saw a man running from the vehicle in the 900 block of 44 Street S.

A K9 was used to track the man, but he was not located. No arrest has been made at this time.

Police returned the stolen vehicle to the owner and sent a report with charges to the State’s Attorney’s Office.