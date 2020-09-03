Fargo Arts and Culture Commission selects water tower artists, schedules community conversations

The water tower being made over is located on 7th Avenue N near University.

FARGO, N.D.–The Fargo Arts and Culture Commission has selected the artists who will create and execute a new water tower design.

Rachel Asleson and Anita Hoffarth of Reach Partners, Inc along with Eric Vincent Allen at Black Ink Creative Partners will be responsible for creating a design in line with the theme of “community.”

Fargo community members from all walks of life are encouraged to share stories, memories and hopes for the future that will shape the new design.

A series of virtual community conversations have been scheduled for community members to share concepts with Black Ink Creative Partners. The virtual conversations will take place on the following days:

Saturday, September 12 at 10 a.m.

Monday, September 14 at 12 p.m.

Monday, September 14 at 7 p.m.

Monday, September 16 at 4:30 p.m.

Community members can sign-up for the virtual conversations here. Surveys and social media posts will also be available for community members to share their ideas.

