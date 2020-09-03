North Dakota First Lady Joins First Lady In Supporting Workers In Recovery

Roundtable Event Held At The White House

THE WHITE HOUSE — “And that’s why I also want to give a shout-out to First Lady Burgum from North Dakota who has been very public with her story. That’s how you bust stigma.”

High praise for North Dakota’s First Lady Kathryn Burgum at The White House from the U.S. Surgeon General Dr. Jerome Adams.

Burgum taking part in a panel talking about eliminating the shame and stigma of addiction and advocating for recovery-friendly workplaces.

She thanked First Lady Melania Trump for her work on the issue and then shared her own story of addiction and recovery.

“Two things were really important to me in finding recovery,” said Burgum.

“One was asking for help. And the second was an incredibly supportive work environment and a deeply understanding team leader that was pivotal in helping me find recovery.”

Burgum’s fourth annual Recovery Reinvented will be held virtually on October 28th.