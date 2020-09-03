Social Distancing: A Fertile Display

The Search For Hidden Gems Uncovers This Beautiful Spot Near Fertile, MN

I’ve been sharing what I think are some hidden gems in the area ripe for socially distanced exploring while we stick close to home.

And this morning, we’ve got an entry for a hidden gem in Northwest Minnesota that looks quite lovely.

Sharon on Facebook told us about the Bergeson Nursery near Fertile, Minnesota.

Definitely looks Fertile to me.

The nursery’s Facebook page says they’ve been around since 1937 and are now owned by a third generation of Bergesons.

They sell trees and plants in the springtime.

But in the summer they plant several acres of display gardens for plant education and to provide for beautiful tours.

Just look at this jaw-dropping video the nursery posted on its Facebook page with the fog rolling in.

Their website says people are welcomed to check the garden out at any time. If you want to check the garden out before things get too cold, you can find Bergeson’s 3 miles south and 5 miles east of Fertile, Minnesota. Thanks again to Sharon for sharing this very pretty spot that I had never heard of before.

What are your hidden gems? The more, the better!

Tell me where you’re going. Find me on Facebook and Twitter.