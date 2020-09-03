UND Football Returns to the Practice Field

Workouts had been paused since August 17th

GRAND FORKS, N.D. — If these were normal times, North Dakota football would playing their opening game with Valparaiso in Grand Forks on Thursday. Instead, it is the first day the Fighting Hawks are on the practice field for the first time since the athletic department paused all workouts on August 17th.

Its part of the NCAA’s rule for programs who are not playing football this fall. 12 hours a week to allow contact drills and walk-troughs.

Players had a delayed return to campus on June 15th.

Add up the multiple stoppages in athletic activity along with the absence of spring practice, it became more difficult for the team to establish a consistent routine.

Head coach Bubba Schweigert says in order to make up for lost time, most of the fall will consist of building back up strength and conditioning and getting ready for play in a new conference.

“We still can be this team that can develop and keep working toward our goals which is the first year in the Missouri Valley Football Conference is going to be different then what we expected, but we’re sure excited to play traditional rivalries and some teams we have studied since January of last year,” Schweigert said. “Our guys have been in watching video. Our coaches have worked hard to study opponents and were looking forward to that opportunity.”

Schweigert also says all but one senior is planning on returning this spring..