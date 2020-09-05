Grand Forks COVID-19 testing event on September 8th open to the public

Testing will take place at UND’s High Performance Center

GRAND FORKS, N.D. — Grand Forks Public Health will host a COVID-19 walk-up testing event Tuesday, September 8th from 9:00 a.m. to 5:00 p.m.

Testing will be open to the general public and will take place at UND’s High Performance Center at 2419 2nd Avenue North.

Ages 5 and older are welcome to participate, even if you do not have symptoms.

Additional event details:

Registration prior to arrival at the event is required: testreg.nd.gov.

Pre-registration does not guarantee a test.

There is no cost for the test and health insurance is not processed.

Proof of residency will not be required.

Antibody testing will not be conducted at this event.

Those participating in testing must be at least 5 years old.

Face coverings or masks are required, and six-foot distancing is expected.

The event is in collaboration with the University of North Dakota (UND), the North Dakota Department of Health (NDDoH) and supported by the North Dakota National Guard.