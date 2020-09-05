“Stuff The Truck” Event Aims To Help Those In Need In The F-M Area

The New Life Center partnered with the Life 97.9, Luther Family Ford, and FM realtors.

FARGO, N.D.- Although spring cleaning is well behind us, it’s never too late to get rid of items you no longer use.

Especially if those items will help others in the community.

“It’s important to be continuously investing in our community, whether it’s good times or bad and honestly the less we focus on yourself, I think the easier it is to maintain a good outlook even with everything that’s going on,” James Sayler, a volunteer said.

When James Sayler was approached to volunteer this year, he said yes without any hesitation.

“I love helping people move. I love getting to serve in practical ways like this and I also really believe in what the new life center is doing here in our community,” Sayler said.

He was joined by 30 other community members who alongside Sayler helped direct vehicles as well as collect items that were dropped off.

Day to day items found in a typical household are some of the most needed.

“Clothing is always good, we use it in our thrift store. We give it to our guests, we partnered with the salvation army to give back to the community, household goods, small appliances, coffee pots, crock pots, microwaves, those kind of things that people need to get set up in their homes, small electronics, children’s toys, things like that,” Tom O’Keefe, the Operations Director at the New Life Center said.

Sayler says seeing the community come out and support one another truly showcases how giving the Fargo-Moorhead area really is.

“Just one of the reasons I love being part of the Fargo-Moorhead community. I’ve grown up here, I’ve lived here for quite a few years and just to see the connections and see people reinvest in their community even in people they don’t know is really encouraging,” Sayler said.

Team Boaz, a bike distribution volunteer group, was also at the event collecting gently used bikes that will be refurbished and given to new Americans.