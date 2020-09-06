Main Avenue makeover project is complete

The final phase wrapped up more than a month ahead of schedule

FARGO, N.D. — The two-year Main Avenue makeover project has come to an end.

Main Avenue between 8th Street and the 10th Street South underpass bridge is now completely open to traffic.

That includes Main to University Drive heading east to west.

The University Drive counter flow lane is also now open to northbound traffic, and the shared use path is now open throughout both sides of Main Avenue.

Officials say the contractor, Dakota Underground, is more than a month ahead of schedule for finishing this last phase of work.

The final phase took five months to complete and cost a total of $11.5 million.