Valley City Stabbing Suspect Found In Moorhead Mobile Home Park

MOORHEAD, Minn. — A man with a stab wound, bleeding badly, and semi-conscious is found at Moorhead Estates mobile home park just before 5 a.m.

Based on information from people on the scene, police determined the stabbing happened earlier in Valley City and the man was driven to Moorhead by a friend.

The victim was taken to Sanford Medical Center in Fargo.

His condition is not known.

The incident had not been reported to Valley City police until contacted by Moorhead police.

Valley City police were able to locate where the stabbing occurred by finding a blood trail.