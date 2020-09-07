Business owners are glad Main Avenue reconstruction project is complete

The project in its entirety took two years to finish

FARGO, N.D. — The final phase of the Main Avenue reconstruction project is complete, and that area is once again fully open to traffic.

Rhombus Guys General Manager Drew Balstad says the City of Fargo did a good job of listening to feedback from business owners in the area.

Since it’s a holiday weekend, he says it’s difficult to tell whether or not he is seeing more customers due to the lack of construction.

Balstad says he’s not worried about more customers coming in during the pandemic because his store has rules in place that won’t allow big crowds.

“We’re a little bit more strict on the COVID protocols than even the state recommends to keep our staff and customers safe, keep our staff at a level they’re comfortable. So, we haven’t really changed anything — we only have a set amount of tables that we can put out,” he added.

