Fargo police investigate after truck rolls, driver flees

FARGO, ND (KFGO) – Fargo police are investigating a roll-over crash that was reported Monday morning, shortly before 6:30. It happened at 2525 9th Avenue South, adjacent to the Avalon Events Center.

The construction-type box truck ended up on its side after going up the curb and knocking down a street light. Police and firefighters were on the scene quickly but there was no one in the truck, apparently having fled the crash.

It’s not known if anyone was injured and police were working to trace the owner by the plates on the truck to determine if the vehicle was stolen.