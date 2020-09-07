LIVE: Last-Minute Labor Day Food Ideas With Famous Dave’s

There's Still Time To End The Summer Food Season With A Bang

Labor Day marks the unofficial end of summer, which can be one of the last times to go all out with barbecue.

Famous Dave’s joined the morning show today with last-minute labor day ideas.

If you weren’t able to bust out the grill, Famous Dave’s is selling a meal with a rack of ribs, a pound each of brisket and pork, along with a bunch of sides.

They say Labor Day is a pretty busy day for barbecue fans.

With the pandemic, they’re accommodating customers who want to keep a safe social distance.

Tim Olauson with Famous Dave’s explains, “We are open for takeout, and if you don’t feel like coming out you can also use Uber Eats, Food Dudes or Bite Squad to do a delivery from us as well.”

Click here for more info on ordering from Famous Dave’s