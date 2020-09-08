Fergus Falls, Breckenridge Pizza Hut Restaurants Close

"We're Sorry But This Location Has Been Permanently Closed"

Breckenridge & Fergus Falls, Minn. — Two area Pizza Hut restaurants close.

Both the Fergus Falls and Breckenridge locations are no longer open.

On the Pizza Hut website, there’s a message that says they have permanently closed.

One customer in Breckenridge says she ordered last night.

In August, Pizza Hut announced they would be closing up to 300 locations

NPC International, the company that owns and operates the pizza chain, filed for bankruptcy in July.