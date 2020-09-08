Golden Drive Homeless Kids donates 5,000 facemasks & 10,000 sanitary wipes

WEST FARGO, N.D. – 5,000 face masks and 10,000 sanitary wipes will be delivered to homeless shelters in the metro thanks to Golden Drive Homeless Kids.

500 homemade face masks were also made by Janet Peterson and have been delivered to shelters.

The donation is being made possible thanks to money raised from the Parkway Lane Light Show.

The money usually goes to buy school supplies for kids in the region.

“We’ve never been through something like this. Not one community has ever been through something like this. Homelessness, it’s bad enough, it’s a terrible situation to be in, but COVID makes it that much worse,” said Sue Baron, the founder of Golden Drive Homeless Kids.

Golden Drive Homeless Kids is still accepting donations of face masks, sanitary wipes, and school supplies at the main West Fargo Fire Department station.